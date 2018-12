Image copyright Neath Port Talbot council Image caption The council apologised to residents for the closure of the facility

The discovery of a suspected wartime bomb led to a recycling centre being evacuated.

What is thought to be an incendiary device was found by a member of staff in a scrap bin at the site in Wharf Road, Briton Ferry.

South Wales Police cordoned off the area and army bomb disposal experts removed the device, believed to date back to World War Two.

The household waste site has since re-opened, Neath Port Talbot council said.