Police find family of homeless man found dead in Cardiff
- 14 December 2018
The family of a homeless man who was discovered dead in Cardiff city centre have been found by police.
The 50-year-old died in hospital on 10 December after being found unconscious by officers in St Mary's Street.
South Wales Police launched an appeal for information as well as trying to find the Llanrumney man's relatives.
A force spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and an investigation is continuing on behalf of HM Coroner."