Image copyright National Museum Wales Image caption These 15 copper alloy Roman coins from Llanynys were found fused into a single stack

Coins, brooches and rings found across north Wales have been declared treasure by a coroner.

The 10 finds by members of the public date from the Roman, medieval and post-medieval periods.

They were discovered between 2016 and 2018 and assistant coroner Joanne Lees declared them treasure at a hearing in Ruthin, Denbighshire earlier.

One haul of 15 Roman coins near Ruthin was found by Aled Roberts on his first dig with a metal detectorist club.

National Museum Wales said the finds were "of great benefit in helping us to understand Wales' unique history".

The oldest find was six Roman coins discovered by Andy Jones in Sesswick, Wrexham county, which included some from the 2nd Century and featured Emperors Hadrian (AD 117-38) and Antoninus Pius (AD 138-61).

Image copyright National Museum Wales Image caption This silver brooch includes "a crudely incised, garbled inscription in Lombardic lettering"

To be classed as treasure, gold and silver items must contain at least 10% precious metal and all finds must be at least 300 years old.

Museums in the areas of each of the finds, or the National Museum of Wales, are interested in acquiring all of the treasure.

Dr Mark Redknap of National Museum Wales, said: "Some of the items declared treasure today, such as the decorative medieval brooches, reflect personal style, while fede rings had deep personal significance, with legends reflecting fidelity and love."

Image copyright National Museum Wales Image caption This fede - or fidelity - ring is thought to date to the 17th or early 18th Century

Treasure finds: