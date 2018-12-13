Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Graeme Prance said Mr Elliott's house was signed over to him in secret

A man has been found guilty of defrauding his friend of 35 years out of his £60,000 life savings.

Graeme Prance, 54, took the cash after widower Ken Elliott gave him power of attorney over his financial affairs.

Prosecutor Nick Gedge said Prance "dishonestly helped himself to Mr Elliott's money to pay for goods and services".

Prance, of Llandaff, Cardiff, was found guilty of four counts of fraud at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The court heard £14,575 was dishonestly taken from Mr Elliott's Post Office account, £25,469 from his current account and £9,550 from a NatWest account along with £10,000 cash in a shoebox.

There was a "rash" of withdrawals from Mr Elliott's accounts immediately after Prance was given power of attorney, the jury heard.

Mr Gedge said: "Prance could only use his power of attorney by acting in the best interests of Mr Elliott. Once power of attorney had been granted the pattern of spending changed dramatically."

Image caption Prance, a founding member of the Cardiff Blues Supporters' Club, and Mr Elliott bonded over their shared love of rugby

Prance claimed he was "like a son" to Mr Elliott and received gifts including a £15,000 van for his kitchen and bathroom fitting business and £1,500 cash.

When Mr Elliott died in May 2016 aged 85, his only child Richard expected to inherit the family home in Cyncoed.

Prance said Mr Elliot had signed over the home while being treated for stage 4 kidney failure.

He said: "I had a phone call from Ken in hospital asking to see me. I went in and he had a massive smile on his face. He said: 'That's for you, I've done it.' It was his will."

Prance claimed it was a "secret" arrangement and said Mr Elliott's 54-year-old son was not aware of it.

Richard Elliott sobbed as he told the jury: "The bungalow was stolen from me, it was my inheritance. My mum left it to my dad to be passed on to me when he died."

He is now contesting the will in the civil courts and Prance will be sentenced in January.