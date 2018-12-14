Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris was found dead at a property in Trealaw

A mother deliberately drowned her four-year-old daughter in the bath before setting fire to her body on a coffee table in the garden, a court has heard.

Carly Ann Harris, 38, is accused of killing Amelia Brooke Harris in Trealaw, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 8 June.

Newport Crown Court heard the facts were not disputed and jurors had to consider the defendant's "profound" mental health issues.

Ms Harris, from Tonypandy, denies murder and manslaughter.

The judge told jurors they must decide if she is not guilty of murder by reason of insanity or guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

The court heard Ms Harris described herself in police interviews as "a fallen angel and had to prove her strength", adding that Amelia would have to be "cold-washed and burned".

Jurors heard she told Amelia: "You're going to see the angels. See you in heaven."

Prosecutor Michael Jones QC, said: "On that day, Carly Ann Harris placed Amelia in a bath full of water and deliberately drowned her."

He said the defendant then took the body out of the bath and outside wrapped in toilet paper and covered in a sheet.

He added: "She placed her body on a coffee table situated in the garden and then set fire to Amelia's body."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Police were called to the home in the summer

Mr Jones told the jury they would hear evidence about the injuries, the cause of death and the mental health issues, as the defendant was suffering from anxiety and believed people were stalking her.

"There is no dispute as to what Harris did that day. The evidence that you hear is not in dispute," he said.

"You will hear psychiatric evidence to the profound and overwhelming mental health issues that affect and continue to affect Harris."

The court heard at about 10:00, Ms Harris appeared outside the house and said: "Amelia has gone to heaven. Don't go out the back, she's gone to heaven."

'Jesus told me to do it'

The police were called and jurors heard she told police: "The angels told me to do it. Just arrest me, it's OK."

When she was cautioned, she said: "Jesus told me to do it. She will be OK. Trust me. I'm not crazy, I promise you.

"I promise you I wouldn't do that to my only girl if she wasn't returning."

Later at the police station, the court heard she also said: "I'm a monster."

The defendant told police she had been having "visions of angels" and was required to "sacrifice her daughter in order to prove my faith".

The trial continues.