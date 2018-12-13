Image copyright Coed Cae B&B Image caption Fire crews have spent several hours tackling the blaze

A large gorse fire has broken out on a hillside in Snowdonia.

People living in the vicinity of the 180-acre blaze near Llyn Cregennen have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Arthog, Gwynedd, at about 17:00 GMT and firefighters were still there late into the night.

There were at least five fire crews trying to bring the blaze under control.