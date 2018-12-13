Arthog fire: Crews tackle large gorse blaze in Snowdonia
- 13 December 2018
A large gorse fire has broken out on a hillside in Snowdonia.
People living in the vicinity of the 180-acre blaze near Llyn Cregennen have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Arthog, Gwynedd, at about 17:00 GMT and firefighters were still there late into the night.
There were at least five fire crews trying to bring the blaze under control.