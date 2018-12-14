Image copyright John S Turner/Geograph Image caption The theatre's artistic director and executive director said they were "thrilled" to be nominated

A theatre in north Wales has been nominated for The Stage Regional Theatre of the Year award.

Theatr Clwyd in Mold is one of three venues shortlisted for the prize, which recognises the best theatres from across the UK.

Artistic director Tamara Harvey and executive director Liam Evans-Ford said they were "thrilled" to be nominated.

Alongside performances, the theatre works with the NHS to support vulnerable members of the community.

Projects at the venue have included Arts from the Armchair, Singing for the Soul and Singing for Lung Health.

Ms Harvey and Mr Evans-Ford said: "None of this, however, could have happened without Flintshire County Council, the Arts Council of Wales and the thousands in our community and audiences who've supported us by seeing shows, making donations and spreading the word about the exciting work happening on our hillside in Flintshire."

The Assassination of Katie Hopkins, a new musical by the theatre, won Best Musical Production at this year's UK Theatre Awards in October.

Theatr Clywd has been shortlisted alongside the Nottingham Playhouse and Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre.