Wales could be hit by snow, ice and strong winds
Snow, strong winds and heavy rain are set to hit Wales this weekend with two weather warnings issued.
A yellow warning for rain and strong winds is in place across almost all of south Wales for 24 hours from 09:00 GMT Saturday.
Another yellow alert for freezing rain and ice has been issued for mid and North Wales between 06:00 and 18:00.
Motorists have been warned vehicles could be stranded and short-term power cuts are "possible".
The Met Office issued the separate warnings said driving conditions will become difficult due to spray and flooding on roads while high-sided vehicles face delays on exposed routes and bridges.
Disruption to public transport is likely with rail and air travel is expected to be affected.
It added: "Flooding of a few homes and business is possible."
Some festive events may be affected by poor conditions.