Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images Image caption Two yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Snow, strong winds and heavy rain are set to hit Wales this weekend with two weather warnings issued.

A yellow warning for rain and strong winds is in place across almost all of south Wales for 24 hours from 09:00 GMT Saturday.

Another yellow alert for freezing rain and ice has been issued for mid and North Wales between 06:00 and 18:00.

Motorists have been warned vehicles could be stranded and short-term power cuts are "possible".

The Met Office issued the separate warnings said driving conditions will become difficult due to spray and flooding on roads while high-sided vehicles face delays on exposed routes and bridges.

Disruption to public transport is likely with rail and air travel is expected to be affected.

It added: "Flooding of a few homes and business is possible."

Some festive events may be affected by poor conditions.