Contractors were seen arriving on site in November, prompting local protests

Protesters against a controversial wind farm in Powys have threatened the county council with legal action if it does not stop work at the site.

They claim construction has begun at Hendy, near Llandrindod Wells, before planning permission has been finalised.

The council had rejected the scheme in April, but the Welsh Government has since ruled the wind farm can go ahead.

Developers said all they had done so far was deliver machinery and carry out pre-commencement surveys.

Powys County Council inspected the site in an enforcement investigation following claims that work had started.

But the authority has taken no action, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Jonathan Colchester, chairman of the Brecon and Radnor branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, said they had sent the council a letter warning of legal action if it did not step in to stop contractors working at the site.

"We demand that effective enforcement action is undertaken or we will issue proceedings against them for a judicial review of the enforcement function," he said.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: "We have received the pre-action protocol letter and will be considering the contents."

Hendy Wind Farm Ltd said: "Since planning permission was issued on October 25, pre-commencement surveys have taken place and some machinery has been delivered to site to allow enabling works to begin.

"All land rights required for access across the common land are in place."

Approval for the scheme was given in October by Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs Secretary Lesley Griffiths, who said the benefits of renewable energy outweighed the impact on the landscape.

However, the council has yet to rule on the lodging of reserved matters which would alter the terms of planning permission.