Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis Popp "adored his family and adored his friends"

A musician who died when he was hit by a car had been lying in the road before he was struck, an inquest heard.

Lewis Popp, 23, was struck by the car on the Heads of the Valleys road at Merthyr Tydfil at 06:00 GMT on 9 September.

Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard the driver would not have had time to stop after seeing Mr Popp lying down under a footbridge on the A465 at Cefn Coed.

The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The inquest was told Mr Popp, who had been diagnosed with Asperger's and ADHD, had been to see a mental health team with his mother Andrea two days before his death.

He admitted he had been smoking cannabis and drinking heavily but denied thoughts of self harm.

Mr Popp, who had been detained for nine weeks under the Mental Health Act in 2016, was prescribed diazepam for the weekend and an appointment was made to see his mentor again on 10 September.

Coroner Ian Boyes said: "Having suicidal thoughts does not mean that it follows taking his own life."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis was a talented musician

PC Chris Street told the inquest that driver Hugh Vernon Thomas would not have seen Mr Popp and there was no evidence to show why the musician was on the eastbound carriageway.

Brad Griffiths and Adam Edwards, who had spent the night at Mr Popp's house, said their friend had drunk "quite a bit" of alcohol over the weekend.

The court also heard that in the early hours of 9 September, people living near to where Mr Popp was hit said they had heard screaming as if someone was "psyching themselves up".

In a statement, Mrs Popp said: "Lewis was my only child. We were as close as a mother and son could be.

"He lived his life to the full. He has left us with a wealth of memories which will never be forgotten."

After Mr Popp's death, a music festival was arranged in his memory at Cyfarthfa Castle in Merthyr Tydfil.