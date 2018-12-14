Image copyright Elitenews27.co.uk

Officials have hit out at a fake news story that claimed a "super-mosque" was about to be built in a town.

An article on Elitenews247.co.uk said Denbighshire council had given the go-ahead for a mosque on Gas Works Lane, Prestatyn.

It also included an artist's impression taken from a genuine news story about a development in Abu Dhabi.

Prestatyn North councillor Paul Penlington said the article "appears designed to stir up racial hatred".

Councillors confirmed there were no such plans and said they had called the police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mr Penlington added: "Some people may claim it is satire but the fact is it singles out one religious group as something others should fear, that is not satire; that is thinly-disguised racism."

Fiyaz Mugha from Tell MAMA, which monitors anti-Muslim activity, said: "Super mosque stories have been used before to stir up tensions and to cause divisions in society.

"The key to this is to check and double check and not casually accept what is pushed online or through sources that are not corroborated."

Elitenews27.co.uk has been approached for comment.