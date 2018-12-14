Image copyright Google Image caption Caerphilly police station in its present location opened in September 2017

Plans to cut services at Caerphilly police station from next month have been criticised by the local authority.

The station, which only opened in September 2017, will still be used by local officers but its front desk will be closed to the public from January.

Gwent Police is closing the front desk at 11 of its 17 stations because it says it has to prioritise resources.

Caerphilly councillors voted to urge the force to maintain a visible presence by using the town's library.

Gwent Police closed 17 stations to the public in 2012 as a cost-saving measure, but Caerphilly was one of seven that were subsequently reopened by the area's first elected police and crime commissioner Ian Johnston.

'Reality of austerity'

The force has defended the latest round of cuts by pointing out that fewer people visit police stations and more money is needed to help officers investigate crime and protect vulnerable people.

Labour councillor James Pritchard told a full council meeting on Thursday it was "impossible to avoid the reality of austerity being inflicted on Gwent Police and other police forces".

He said it was important for the council to work with the force in a "meaningful way", and suggested police might want to have a presence in the town's library, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Plaid Cymru group leader Colin Mann has accused Gwent Police of having "egg on their face", in view of the "substantial amount of money" spent opening the station.

He added: "If the front door is shut, how is that station open?"

His fellow Plaid Cymru councillor James Fussell said the force should not be encouraged to use Caerphilly library, because it might give the police an excuse to close the existing station.