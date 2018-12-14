Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption This is the moment Abdullah Rasul ran over two men in the street

A "callous" drink-driver who ploughed into two men as they crossed the street has been jailed.

Abdullah Rasul, 20, of Port Talbot, ran over Andrew Hopkin and Huw Davies on Derwen Road, Bridgend, on 26 November.

Rasul, who admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by driving dangerously, "left them both lying on the floor," the court heard.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Rasul was sent to a young offenders institution for two years and eight months.

He had been at The Roof nightclub and had ignored repeated warnings not to drive and turned down the offer of a lift home before getting behind the wheel of his Ford Ka.

One of his five passengers said he could not see out of the windscreen because it was completely steamed up.

The men were hit as they crossed the road to get a taxi close to the town's railway station. Rasul then sped away from the scene.

'Extensive damage'

Mr Hopkin suffered a broken ankle and bruising to his shoulder while Mr Davies suffered broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a wound to his head.

Judge Neil Bidder QC said: "You drove in this dreadful way. It was entirely reckless. In my judgement, you callously failed to stop at the scene."

The car had "extensive" damage to the windscreen and police found Rasul inside another bar.

He had 65 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Rasul also admitted driving without insurance, failing to stop after an incident and failing to provide a saliva specimen for analysis.

He is banned from driving for two years from the time of his release.