Image copyright Google Image caption Police are trying to find anyone who witnessed the crash on Bute Street

A 74-year-old woman hit by a car in September has died in hospital from her injuries almost 12 weeks later.

She was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Bute Street in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 24 September.

It was first thought she was unhurt, but it was later discovered she had a fractured spine. She died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital on 7 December.

No arrests have been made and South Wales Police is continuing its investigation.

The force said the woman's family were being supported by a family liaison officer.

Officers are trying to trace a pedestrian who is believed to have told the Corsa driver that the crash had happened.