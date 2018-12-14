Woman hit by car in Treorchy dies 12 weeks later
A 74-year-old woman hit by a car in September has died in hospital from her injuries almost 12 weeks later.
She was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Bute Street in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 24 September.
It was first thought she was unhurt, but it was later discovered she had a fractured spine. She died at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital on 7 December.
No arrests have been made and South Wales Police is continuing its investigation.
The force said the woman's family were being supported by a family liaison officer.
Officers are trying to trace a pedestrian who is believed to have told the Corsa driver that the crash had happened.