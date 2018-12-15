Image copyright Met Office/Getty Images Image caption The rain warning ends on Saturday, but the snow and ice one is in effect until Sunday morning

People are being warned about possible travel delays and flooding as two weather warnings come into force.

Two yellow warnings - one for wind and rain and the other for snow and ice - will cover large parts of Wales on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office said flooding of roads and homes was possible, while areas affected by the snow could see delays or cancellations to buses and trains.

Rural areas hit by snow and ice risk being cut off, the Met Office added.

The wind and rain warning covers almost all of south Wales and some parts of mid Wales and is in effect from 06:00 until 18:00.

Meanwhile, the snow and ice warning affects mid and north Wales and runs from 09:00, lasting for 24 hours.