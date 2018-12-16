Image copyright Google Image caption Delivery lorries have caused some of the cracks on Mostyn Street's pavements

Cracked and broken pavements need to be repaired in a seaside resort's shopping centre to try to prevent people tripping, a report has said.

The condition of the pavements on Mostyn Street in Llandudno has prompted concern that Conwy council could be at risk of claims from injured people.

The report said there had been a "growing number of complaints" from residents and visitors.

It recommended that £187,000 be spent on repairs.

"The overall aesthetic appearance is poor due to large numbers of cracked or broken slabs, mainly caused by delivery vehicles mounting the pavement," the report to the council's cabinet said.

"The council is also at risk of claims for trips and falls from members of the public, although there is a good record of defending such claims."

In July, 35 businesses were asked whether they would contribute towards the cost of replacing the slabs on their own private forecourts.

However, according to the report, none of the 10 landlords was willing to do so, believing that it was the council's responsibility.

The authority has allocated £187,000 towards the work out of its total budget of £250,000 for repairs throughout the whole county.

The report adds: "It is clear that there is no consensus from business owners to contribute to a holistic scheme and no external grant funding has been identified.

"The situation remains, however, that large sections of pavement within the public areas are broken, cracked and require replacement before becoming a significant claim liability."

It is recommended that the £187,000 be spent on repairs on the North side of Mostyn Street from North Parade to St George's Place, from the kerb to the canopy line.