The incident happened on Chester Street near The Swan Hotel

A 75-year-old pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a car.

North Wales Police were called to the scene in Chester Street, Flint, at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

Officers said the crash involving a grey Ford Focus happened between The Swan Hotel and the junction with Duke Street.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes said they believed there may have been other people or vehicles in the area at the time.

He appealed for witnesses, saying: "In particular we would would like to hear from the driver of a 4X4-type vehicle towing a trailer that passed the location moments prior to the collision."