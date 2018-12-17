Image copyright Sarah Mason Image caption Coats on the public rail are not just for the homeless, but anyone who cannot afford to buy one

A scheme to help the homeless and those in need by getting people to hang their coats on a public rail is being expanded.

Molly Hawthorn, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, set up a donations coat rail in the town earlier this month.

Now, with the assistance of Helping our Homeless Wales, it will be rolled out in Newtown and Brecon.

Ms Hawthorn said clean and wearable coats get hung on the rail and "someone who is in need of one takes it".

The rail was set up outside the Herb Garden Community cafe and is taken inside at night.

It is hoped people find it easy to donate as the location is a prominent spot in the town.

Sarah Mason, from Helping Our Homeless, said: "We've refilled the rail twice since the beginning of December.

"There are usually between 20 and 40 items on the rail depending on how heavy they are.

"People have messaged me to ask if they can borrow a coat until they get paid but the message is the coats are there for anyone who needs them."

Ms Hawthorn added: "Everyone needs a coat but some people just can't afford one."

The plan is to fit the Newtown rail before the end of the month, with the one in Brecon to follow in 2019.