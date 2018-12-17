Image copyright Getty Images

Deaf people will be able to access services using British Sign Language due to a new scheme from Conwy council.

From Monday, Interpreters Live will allow people to speak to council staff through an on-screen BSL interpreter.

Visitors to offices at Colwyn Bay, Conwy and Mochdre can speak to the interpreter on demand, who then relays what they are saying.

Frank Bradfield, the council's disability champion, said it was "a more modern way of conversing".

The new service will run alongside existing ones such as text phone, fortnightly face-to-face interpretation sessions and the council's website.

Sean Nicholson, CEO of Sign Solutions, which provides the service, said the project can give deaf people "real equality".