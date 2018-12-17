Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The committee said a number of industry figures argued in favour of commercial radio licences containing a requirement to report distinct Welsh news

Some radio stations should be forced to carry more news about Wales, a committee of AMs has said.

The culture, Welsh language and communications committee called for changes to BBC network and local commercial stations.

BBC UK-wide services should carry "opt-out" bulletins for Welsh listeners, while commercial bulletins should have a greater Welsh focus, it said.

The BBC said technology prevented it introducing opt-out bulletins.

An opt-out means people could listen to a Wales-specific service at a given time, rather than network news.

The issue was raised by a previous committee inquiry and the BBC said it could not be introduced without impacting listeners in Somerset because of the positioning of radio transmitters.

Now, the committee has called on the BBC to look again and should "actively pursue possible technical solutions".

A spokesman said: "The BBC has looked closely at Welsh news opt-outs for network radio, but limited available FM frequency makes it impossible to implement at present."

The corporation said developing technologies such as 5G "may offer a solution in future".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Somerset conundrum: The location of transmitters is causing an issue for the BBC

In its report, the committee said devolution "amplified the need for the reporting of distinctly Welsh news".

Most aspects of broadcasting policy are not devolved to the Welsh Government.

The committee said a lack of Welsh news on the BBC's UK-wide radio services "does much to create and reinforce confusion about responsibility for political decisions within the different nations of the UK".

Nation Broadcasting, which runs the largest number of commercial stations in Wales, told the committee it had introduced an all-Wales bulletin.

The report called on the UK government's department for digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) to consider introducing rules to ensure commercial radio stations report news affecting all of Wales.

A DCMS spokesman said: "We welcome the report and will review the committee's findings on commercial and community radio with interest."

The report also said the Welsh Government should consider reintroducing a fund to support community radio stations, which are not-for-profit.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We want to Wales to be appropriately represented in the national news agenda and believe commercial radio has an important role to play in this.

"We will carefully consider the recommendations of the committee's report and respond in due course."