Four people have been taken to hospital - two via air ambulance - after a two-car crash in Gwynedd on Sunday.

The drivers of both cars and one passenger from each vehicle were taken to hospital after the collision, which happened on the A487 near Dolgellau.

Seven people were in the cars when the crash happened at about 15:40 GMT.

Both people from one car were airlifted to hospital, while the driver and one passenger from the other were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The fire service could not confirm if the other three passengers in the second car had suffered any injuries.

Ch Insp Owain Llewelyn, of North Wales Police, said: "A number of casualties have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to please come forward."