Missing Barry mother and daughter, 8, found safe
- 16 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A missing mother and her eight-year-old daughter, who were the subject of a police appeal, have been found safe and well.
Sian Duili, 47, and her child Aisha were believed to have travelled from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, to Cumbria before heading to Scotland.
South Wales Police said the pair were found on Sunday.
The force had previously made an appeal over concerns for their welfare, as the pair had not been seen since Tuesday.