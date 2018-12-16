Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Sian Duili and her daughter Aisha had not been seen since Tuesday

A missing mother and her eight-year-old daughter, who were the subject of a police appeal, have been found safe and well.

Sian Duili, 47, and her child Aisha were believed to have travelled from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, to Cumbria before heading to Scotland.

South Wales Police said the pair were found on Sunday.

The force had previously made an appeal over concerns for their welfare, as the pair had not been seen since Tuesday.