Yellow weather warning for rain in south Wales
- 17 December 2018
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for south Wales on Tuesday.
Alongside heavy rain, wind gusts along the coast are expected of around 50-65 mph, which could result in some areas being hit by spray and large waves.
Inland wind speeds could reach 40-50 mph, with the worst of the weather expected to pass by mid-afternoon over most of Wales.
The warning is in place from 05:00 GMT to 21:00 GMT.