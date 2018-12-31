Image caption The Nos Galan festival now includes a children's race as well as elite and fun run races

More than 1,700 runners are set to take part in the 60th Nos Galan road race on New Year's Eve.

The 5km event takes place around the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taff, and was started by schoolteacher Bernard Baldwin in 1958.

A mystery runner takes part each year and past stars include 100m Olympic gold medallist Linford Christie and ex-Wales football manager Chris Coleman.

This year's star will be revealed later.

The Nos Galan event includes races for children, elite men and women and a general fun run, with 10,000 spectators expected to line the streets.

It began as an amateur race around the block, organised on a shoe-string budget raised from jumble sales and based upon the goodwill of the town.

It was inspired by a New Year's Eve race in Brazil and Mr Baldwin wanted to create the "longest race in the world" by staging an event on 31 December which "began in one year and finished in another".

About 10 people entered the first race but more turned up on the day.

Image caption The course and distance has varied since the first run in 1958

In the early years, athletes often spent the night in sleeping bags at Mr Baldwin's home and even changed in a drapers shop before the race.

Nos Galan has not been without controversy as winners have been disqualified for taking short-cuts, while police stopped the event between 1973 and 1983 over traffic concerns.

Yet the warm welcome, challenging hilly course and endearing nature of the event has attracted the biggest names in British athletics.

Image caption Three-time Commonwealth champion Kirsty Wade starts Nos Galan 1986

Dai Greene, Lynn Davies and Lillian Board are among those to have appeared as mystery runners, who also carry a torch four miles to the start line.

More recent Welsh sports stars to have taken part include rugby international Shane Williams and world boxing champion Nathan Cleverly.

Former Olympian and athletics commentator Tim Hutchings described it as "one of the greatest traditions" in the athletics calendar.

Image copyright Nos Galan Image caption Former Olympic 100m gold medallist Lindford Christie appeared in 2008

Image caption Former Wales football manager Chris Coleman carried the torch in 2016

Mr Baldwin's daughter Alison Williams, who is now a race patron, said: "It's wonderful his legacy is carrying on.

"My father organised many races for British Athletics, but he was most proud of Nos Galan because it was his hometown.

"He spent all year planning it, tapping away on his typewriter every night and our phone bill was enormous.

"There was no money or sponsors back then. We would arrange jumble sales, collections or sell programmes on the night.

"My mother and grandmother spent all day making sandwiches and I would spend Christmas Day sticking labels to matchboxes for the torchbearers."

Image caption Bernard Baldwin, who died in 2017, was awarded an MBE for services to athletics

Mr Baldwin was appointed an MBE by the Queen in 1971 for his service to athletics.

The race also celebrates the life of Welsh runner Griffith Morgan, who died 250 years ago.

He is buried at St Gwynno's Church in Llanwonno, Pontypridd, where a wreath is laid on his grave every year before the torch is carried to the start line in Mountain Ash.

Image caption Controversy marred the 1986 event when the first 14 runners were disqualified for a wrong turn