Image copyright Welshbabe/Geograph Image caption It costs 75p to cross the Cleddau Bridge in a car

A deal to scrap tolls for crossing a road bridge in Pembrokeshire has not yet been finalised, council bosses have said.

Cars are charged 75p each way to cross the A477 Cleddau Bridge which links Pembroke Dock with Burton Ferry.

It was announced in October the charge would end in April.

But cabinet member Paul Miller told councillors the latest Welsh Government offer did not satisfy concerns about maintenance costs.

The future of tolls on the Cleddau Bridge, which opened in 1975, has been up for discussion since plans emerged to scrap the Severn Bridge tolls, which took effect on Monday.

Charges on the Cleddau Bridge range from 35p for horses and motorbikes to £1.50 for vehicles weighing more than two tonnes and coaches with more than 15 seats.

Earlier in December, the Welsh Government said it had offered Pembrokeshire County Council £3m a year to cover maintenance costs and the loss of income from the tolls.

Mr Miller told members at a full council meeting on Thursday: "This is a negotiation and we're very close to reaching agreement with Welsh Government but we're not there yet."

He said the current offer did not "ensure the financial viability in terms of future maintenance", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image caption The scrapping of the Severn tolls has fuelled demand for the Cleddau Bridge to follow suit

The cabinet member confirmed to Conservative councillor Rob Summons the tolls could return if the final package did not "future proof" the bridge.

Former council leader Jamie Miller suggested turning that stretch of the A477 into a trunk road, which would make the Welsh Government responsible for maintenance.

However, the Welsh Government has already said it would not do so.

Councillors agreed to give senior officers and cabinet members to power to strike a deal which satisfies the future maintenance and replacement needs.