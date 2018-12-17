Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Carly Ann Harris admits causing the death of her little girl, but denies murder and manslaughter

A mother was suffering from severe psychosis when she drowned her daughter in the bath, a court has heard.

Carly Ann Harris, 38, denies murder by reason of insanity and manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility of four-year-old Amelia.

Newport Crown Court heard Ms Harris believed the killing would save mankind.

Clinical psychologist Dr Arden Tomison said Ms Harris was convinced she was doing the right thing.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris was found dead at a property in Trealaw, Rhondda Cynon Taf

The jury heard that the she begun to develop psychotic symptoms towards the end of 2017 which developed into an acute psychotic illness by Easter this year.

After drowning Amelia in cold water on 8 June, she then took the child's body outside before setting it on fire.

The court heard that these two acts reflected Old Testament beliefs that they assist in the process of going to heaven.

Dr Tomison told the jury: "She was sure in her own mind this was required of her due to God's instruction."

He added that the defendant also believed with "absolute conviction" she was doing the right thing when she killed Amelia.

Previously, jurors were told that Ms Harris, of Tonypandy, had been taking "small amounts" of amphetamines leading up to the killing.

Dr Tomison said the psychosis was unlikely to be drug induced, but that it fitted well with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

Following her arrest, jurors were told Ms Harris was confused as to why she was in prison.

The trial continues.