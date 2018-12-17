Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The court heard Carly Ann Harris believed with "absolute conviction" she was doing the right thing when she killed Amelia

A mother who killed her daughter, believing sacrificing her would save mankind, has been cleared of murder on the grounds of insanity.

Carly Ann Harris, 38, drowned four-year-old Amelia before burning her body on 8 June at a property in Trealaw, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Newport Crown Court heard Harris was suffering from psychosis at the time of the killing.

Defending, Kate Brunner QC said Ms Harris's life had been "ripped apart".

The jury heard Ms Harris developed psychotic symptoms towards the end of 2017 which developed into an acute psychotic illness by Easter.

After drowning Amelia in cold water, she took her body outside before setting it on fire.

The court heard these two acts reflected Old Testament beliefs that they assisted in the process of going to heaven.

Neighbours were alerted by children's screams and called 999 after finding Amelia's burned body.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ms Harris thought killing Amelia Brooke Harris was an instruction from God

When Ms Harris was arrested, she told police: "The angels told me to do it. Just arrest me. It's OK."

Following her arrest, jurors were told the defendant was confused about why she was in prison.

Clinical psychologist Dr Arden Tomison said Ms Harris was convinced she had to kill her child in order to protect her and save the world.

"She was very sure she had been instructed by God," he told jurors. "I am clear in my mind that she was driven to this by her own belief system."

And when asked how "how mentally ill" Ms Harris was, Dr Tomison replied: "This was a very severe, acute illness."

Following the end of the court case, Cwm Taf safeguarding board promised to continue giving support to Ms Harris's family.

A spokesman said: "This was a tragic incident which shocked the community. We would like to pay tribute to Amelia's family who have acted so bravely since the incident occurred."