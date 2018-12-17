A farmer injected five cattle with a type of diesel in order to fake a positive bovine tuberculosis (TB) result and claim compensation, health officers have said.

The farmer, who has not been named, admitted tampering with the animals after hearing of others doing the same.

They admitted the offence to Ceredigion council, citing financial pressures on the family business as the motivation.

The perpetrator has accepted a caution for interfering with a TB test.

Testing of the offender's herd was carried out in December 2016.

In a statement, the farmer admitted injecting the animals with a hydrocarbon liquid to mimic the results of a positive TB test before the vet returned to check the results.

Gareth Lloyd, cabinet member for public protection in Ceredigion, said: "It's simply not acceptable that this abhorrent practice is taking place, as it tarnishes all law abiding and responsible farmers.

"The council will not hesitate to deal with such cases as they arise, to stamp out such blatant criminal activity."