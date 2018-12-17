Image copyright Help Find Kim/Facebook Image caption Kimberley Kettlety was last seen on 8 November

A body has been found by search teams looking for a missing mother of two.

Gwent Police said the last reported sighting of Kimberley Kettlety, 35, from Newport, was more than five weeks ago.

Officers were called to reports of the body of a woman being found near the River Usk in Caerleon on Saturday.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Ms Kettlety's family have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Kettlety, from Maesglas, was last seen at about 07:00 on 8 November, close to the Dolman Theatre and Lower Dock Street.