Image copyright Getty Images/Met Office Image caption The warning covers most of south and west Wales

Drivers have been warned to take care on the roads during the rush hour after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued.

South and west Wales is set for heavy downpours later with a risk of homes and businesses flooding.

Wind gusts along the coast are expected to reach between 50-65 mph, while in inland areas they could reach 40-50 mph.

The Met Office issued the warning for south Wales from 05:00 GMT to 21:00.