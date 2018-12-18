Met Office yellow warning for rain in south and west Wales
Drivers have been warned to take care on the roads during the rush hour after a yellow weather warning for rain was issued.
South and west Wales is set for heavy downpours later with a risk of homes and businesses flooding.
Wind gusts along the coast are expected to reach between 50-65 mph, while in inland areas they could reach 40-50 mph.
The Met Office issued the warning for south Wales from 05:00 GMT to 21:00.