Image copyright Neath Port Talbot Image caption Dozens of landslips have been recorded in Pantteg since records began

Ten houses in the Swansea Valley evacuated after a landslip are likely to be issued with demolition orders next year, a council leader has said.

Residents in Cyfyng Road, Ystalyfera, were handed prohibition orders after officials said there was an "immediate risk to life".

The majority have left, although one homeowner said he would stay put.

Neath Port Talbot Council leader Rob Jones said demolition was "the more likely solution".

A final report will be published in the next few weeks.

Mr Jones said: "I cannot rule out ultimately that the 10 properties on Cyfyng Road may need to be demolished for people's safety.

"It's an option for us and I will be honest and say it is the more likely solution."

Residents were told to evacuate their homes in August 2017.

Amanda Hopkins and her children were moved to rented accommodation paid for by the council.

Ms Hopkins said she continues to pay the mortgage on her empty house, despite the likelihood she will never return.

She said: "You can't make any plans. Everything is still just up in the air."

Earlier this year three homeowners challenged their evictions at a tribunal but the council's decision to evict residents was upheld.

Image caption Richard Morrison said he had no plans to leave his house

Resident Richard Morrison said he had his own team of surveyors examine his back garden after a landslip.

"They've come back to me saying the house is safe - so I'm staying put."

The council said those who own their properties on Cyfyng Road are entitled to a home loss displacement payment, providing they do not return.

Council leader Mr Jones also said he was using discretionary powers to make payments of an undisclosed amount to the affected families before Christmas.