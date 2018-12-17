Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption St Mary Street in Cardiff evacuated by police

One of Cardiff city centre's main streets has been partly evacuated after threats were made to people in a hotel.

Parts of St Mary Street have been shut off due to an "ongoing incident" following a call at 15:15 GMT.

People in nearby flats, shops, hotels and offices have been told by South Wales Police to stay inside and keep away from windows.

Officers reported people were able to leave the hotel and confirmed that nobody has been injured.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent a crew to the scene, but gave no other details.

Image copyright Mathew Talfan Image caption St Mary Street runs between Cardiff Castle and to near Cardiff Central train station

CafeJazz Bar, which is in the same building as the Sandringham Hotel on St Mary Street, has announced that it will be closed tonight "due to unforeseen circumstances".

A band called Easy Street had been due to play there this evening.

Image copyright Mathew Talfan Image caption St Mary Street is usually busy with Christmas shoppers at this time of year

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Police dogs have been at the scene in the centre of Cardiff

Tom Hannigan was told to stay in his office on Westgate Street while others were evacuated.

He described officers outside armed with Tasers are pistols.

"We tried to look out earlier to see what was going on and the police started shouting at us to get back," he added.

Mr Hannigan said he was told to stay away from windows, but by about 17;30, he was allowed out of the building.

Police are stopping people from entering parts of St Mary Street - the area between the Morgan Arcade to Wharton Street, advising people to avoid the area.

Onlooker Adam Marsden said: "The area was cordoned off very fast, police removing shoppers and people in accommodation.

"Unmarked police cars turned up at the bottom of the street near the stadium. Police were not speaking to anyone."

Two employees from Edwards Coaches on St Mary Street were evacuated at 16:00 and have still not been allowed to return to their office.

"We've been standing here for nearly two hours, they won't say what's wrong, that it's only precautionary. They won't let us anywhere near it, one said.

"The police are being good, they are trying to update us when they can."

Image caption Around 50 people have gathered along the barriers

St Mary Street is a main shopping street that leads on to Cardiff Castle, which has a number of bars and restaurants on it.

MP Jo Stevens tweeted for people to "please keep safe and follow police advice" following the closure.

The Camera Centre in the Morgan Arcade also Tweeted: "If anyone is planning to visit our Cardiff store this afternoon please avoid doing so for the time being as the arcade and much of St Mary Street has been closed off by police."

Image caption Police have cordoned off St Mary Street in the centre of Cardiff

Sam is with and her daughter Lucia Emmott and said: "I'm trying to get to Celly's hairdressers.

"I've been waiting for about 20 minutes to get through.

"It's my daughter's birthday on Friday and this is the only day we could do this."