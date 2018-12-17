Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The black and white tabby was found inside a bag which was sodden and smelt of urine

A cat was zipped up in a rucksack and dumped in a wheelie bin, the RSPCA has said.

The "defenceless" animal was "dumped like rubbish" at Lynhurst Street, Cardiff, on 30 November, the charity said. It was found in the "urine sodden" bag when passers-by heard miaows coming from the bin.

The black and white tabby was placed in RSPCA care and is now doing well.

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

RSPCA inspector Selina Griffiths said: "Miaowing had been heard from the bin and that's when they found the cat inside the bag which was zipped up.

"The bag was sodden and smelt of urine.

"We'd very much like to thank the caller for alerting us to this and all they did to help this poor defenceless cat who was just dumped like rubbish.

"He must have been so frightened in the bag, left in the dark on his own."