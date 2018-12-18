Fears over Harris hawks on the loose in Llŷn
Authorities are attempting to catch four Harris hawks on the loose in north Wales.
North Wales Police's rural crime unit is investigating whether the birds were released deliberately, which is a crime in the UK, or by accident.
Fearing they could breed, police are keen to catch the hawks, which pose a risk to wildlife such as owls, rabbits and cats.
Falconer, Geraint Williams, and falcon, Dawn, will help try to catch them.
It is hoped the four birds will see Dawn and get closer to investigate.
They were last seen in woodland in Rhiw, near Aberdaron on the Llŷn peninsula.
"They hunt like wolves, they don't hunt by themselves, they hunt as a pack," Mr Williams said.
"Because there is four, the problem is they will attack every type of wildlife - owls especially because they live in the woods.
"They go after rabbits, squirrels, and what you don't want is for them to realise where people live where there are cats."
Laces have been observed tied to the birds' legs, leading police to believe they have been released accidentally by an inexperienced handler rather than deliberately.
PC Dewi Evans said police had notified the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales to establish the next steps.
The officers and Mr Williams will return to the forest in the new year with Dawn in the hope they attract the hawks towards them.