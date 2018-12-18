Image copyright PA

A warning has been issued about a "lethal batch" of drugs following the sudden death of a 17-year-old boy.

Officers were called to a house in Treherbert, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Monday and a second person in nearby Treorchy was later taken to hospital in a serious condition.

South Wales Police said it believed the drugs were opiates and had been supplied at the weekend.

Two people have been arrested, according to the force.

Det Insp Sara Bradbury said: "I would appeal to anyone who is considering taking drugs in the area - even those who are regular users and believe they know what they are taking - to think twice about doing so.

"It is highly likely that a lethal batch of drugs is circulating and I would urge anyone who believes they may have had an adverse reaction or anyone who falls ill as the result of taking drugs to seek medical attention as a matter of urgency."