A family were left shocked to find their late elderly neighbour had left Christmas presents to give to their daughter for the next 14 years.

Ken Watson, who was in his late 80s, lived next to Owen and Caroline Williams in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, for the last two years.

The couple said Mr Watson "doted" on their two-year-old daughter Cadi.

He died recently and on Monday evening, his daughter knocked on the Williams' home to deliver the presents.

"She was clutching this big bag plastic sack and I thought it was rubbish she was going to ask me to throw out," said Mr Williams.

"But she said it was everything her dad had put away for Cadi. It was all of the Christmas presents he had bought for her.

"I brought it back in and my wife was on FaceTime to her mum in Ireland. My wife started to tear up and I started to tear up, and her mum started to tear up.

"It's difficult describing it because it was so unexpected. I don't know how long he put them away whether it was over the last two years or whether he bought them towards the end of his life."

Mr Williams said they have opened one of the presents which was a book but were not sure what to do about the rest.

"We can tell there's some books, there's three or four soft toys, maybe some Duplo," he added.

Mr Williams said his neighbour - a retired commercial deep sea diver - was a "real, real character".

In recent years he did skydiving, wing-walking and has completed parachute jumps, and he also played the accordion.