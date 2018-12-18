Image copyright Tony King Architects Image caption The scheme is the latest part of the ongoing redevelopment of Barry's docks and railway yards

Plans to transform a Victorian railway building into an entertainment and business complex have been revealed.

The 1880s goods shed on Barry Waterfront could house offices, a restaurant and a technology hub.

An open space for events is proposed, along with converted shipping containers for use as bars and shops.

A bid is also being made to build a five-storey block of 42 flats, with a mix of affordable and market-rate homes.

Image copyright Tony King Architects Image caption Shipping containers would be added to the site to give extra space for business use

The scheme is part the Innovation Quarter at Barry Waterfront, a joint regeneration venture between the Vale of Glamorgan Council and the Welsh Government, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright WYG Image caption Developers also want to build an apartment block on land to the east of the goods shed

Planning consultant WYG was previously involved in the restoration of the nearby Victorian pumphouse, which is now home to restaurants, a cafe and a gym.