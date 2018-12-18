Image caption Police confirmed that they were investigating after threats were made

Police investigating reports of threats made to pupils at a secondary school said they found no weapons after searching two pupils' homes.

It followed allegations that threats had been made to kill pupils and teachers.

Children at Penglais School in Aberystwyth told their parents that threats of guns or knives would be taken to school on Friday.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed two 15-year-olds would be interviewed.

Ceredigion council said "all necessary safety measures have been taken" and reassured parents and teachers.

Some concerned parents had posted messages on social media, claiming they had kept their children off school.

A council spokesperson added: "The safety and welfare of all at the school is a priority."

Parents and pupils with concerns are asked to contact the school.