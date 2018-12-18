Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Denbighshire council said it was taking steps to encourage recycling

A second Welsh council has decided to cut the collection of non-recyclable waste to once a month.

Denbighshire says it wants to encourage recycling, with paper, glass, cans and plastic to be collected weekly.

There would also be a new fortnightly collection for clothes and small electrical items.

Neighbouring Conwy was the first council in either England or Wales to roll out monthly rounds for black bins in September following a trial.

Denbighshire's decision follows a consultation exercise by the county council, which is run by a coalition of independents and Conservatives.

It wants to boost its recycling rate of 64% of all waste to meet the Welsh Government's target of 70% by 2025, with the expectation the target will be raised to 80%.

Under the changes, collections for recyclable waste and nappies would increase frequency to once a week, as it already is for food waste.

The council said the new facilities needed to support the service should be in place by early 2021, with the aim of the whole county being moved across to the new service by July 2021.

Brian Jones, the cabinet member responsible, said the authority wanted to make the transition to the new service "as seamless as possible".

"This proposed new way of working will certainly make the county more environmentally friendly," he said.

"It will make residents consider what and how they recycle, and will also save money through implementing a more efficient and effective service."