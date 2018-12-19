Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The village of Hundred House, where the fire occurred is around five miles from Builth Wells

Firefighters spent more than six hours overnight tackling a farm barn fire in mid Wales.

Crews were sent to the village of Hundred House, near Builth Wells, Powys, at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The blaze was extinguished at 05:30 this morning. There are no reports of any injuries.

A Mid West and Wales Fire And Rescue Service spokeswoman said the barn was used as a workshop as well as to store livestock, machinery and straw.