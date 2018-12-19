Firefighters tackle barn fire in Hundred House, Powys
- 19 December 2018
Firefighters spent more than six hours overnight tackling a farm barn fire in mid Wales.
Crews were sent to the village of Hundred House, near Builth Wells, Powys, at 23:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The blaze was extinguished at 05:30 this morning. There are no reports of any injuries.
A Mid West and Wales Fire And Rescue Service spokeswoman said the barn was used as a workshop as well as to store livestock, machinery and straw.