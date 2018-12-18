Colwyn Bay beach closed after suspect device found
- 18 December 2018
A Welsh beauty spot was sealed off for more than two hours after a suspected explosive device was found.
Police cordoned off part of the beach in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, at about 11:30 GMT.
Army bomb disposal experts made the device safe, though have yet to confirm further details as to what was found.
North Wales Police said: "We were called to ensure public safety and understand the item has been made safe."