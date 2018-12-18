Image copyright Google Image caption It is understood the incident happened near Porth Eirias

A Welsh beauty spot was sealed off for more than two hours after a suspected explosive device was found.

Police cordoned off part of the beach in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, at about 11:30 GMT.

Army bomb disposal experts made the device safe, though have yet to confirm further details as to what was found.

North Wales Police said: "We were called to ensure public safety and understand the item has been made safe."