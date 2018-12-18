Work on £135m Caernarfon bypass 'to start this winter'
Work on a £135m bypass in Gwynedd will finally get under way in the coming months - almost 11 years after it was first proposed.
Construction on the new six-mile (10km) road between Caernarfon and Bontnewydd will begin this winter, the Welsh Government has confirmed.
Following years of delays, the bypass is due to be completed in Spring 2021.
Transport Minister Ken Skates said the scheme would "provide a boost" for the region's economy.
Work on the road had been expected to begin last year after a public inquiry ended.
However in March, the Welsh Government said it needed more time to consider the "volume of correspondence" received, leading to protests over the delays.
Mr Skates said: "The Welsh Government is investing substantially in the bypass which will make a real difference to communities in the area as well as the travelling public.
"Design and development work continues at speed and construction will begin shortly."
It is hoped the bypass, which is expected to have three lanes, will reduce traffic congestion on the A487 between Plas Menai and Llanwnda.
Trainee, apprentice and graduate placements will also be offered by Balfour Beatty and Ruthin-based Jones Bros, who have been awarded the contract.