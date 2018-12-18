Image caption David Boswell, 58, was convicted at Swansea Crown Court of four counts of indecent assault and one count of rape

Legal advice over whether a council could have stopped a suspected child abuser from becoming a county councillor has been made public.

Pembrokeshire council sought advice before David Boswell signed official paperwork allowing him to become a Conservative councillor following elections in May 2017.

Boswell was later found guilty of five sex offences and jailed for 18 years.

The now-public documents show that after the elections council officials were made aware Boswell was being investigated.

Barrister James Gourdie QC advised officials they were obliged to allow him to fulfil his democratic duty because he had not been charged or convicted at that stage.

Paperwork which needed to be signed by Boswell within two months of the election was postponed several times.

The council then employed Mr Gourdie to advise on its obligations if Boswell was charged before the deadline on July 3.

In his response Mr Gourdie said: "I am asked whether it is necessary or advisable for Mr X to be informed that he has a right to sign his declaration/undertaking before the period for doing so expires. My answer is yes, it is necessary.

"He has been recommended at least twice not to do so, albeit when the position was not as time critical as it is now becoming.

"PCC [Pembrokeshire County Council] cannot abstain from advising him and doing so correctly."

Mr Gourdie also said if Boswell was charged and insisted on signing his declaration to become councillor for Pembroke St Mary North, the council could not stop him.

"I agree that safeguarding actions that PCC can, and should, take are such as seeking agreement from Mr X not to attend homes, schools, events, charitable functions etc," he added.

Council leader David Simpson said he had "no problems" releasing the documents - which were redacted to remove personal information - to the public.