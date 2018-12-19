Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage shows the incident involving Shane Williams and his brother

Three bouncers have been sentenced for a "disgraceful" attack on rugby legend Shane Williams and his brother.

Dean Flowers, 32, Dave Wing, 53, and Aled James, 26, launched the attack while the former international was celebrating a Wales rugby win at a nightclub in Cardiff.

The trio was found guilty of affray following a trial last month.

Handing down suspended prison terms to the men, the judge told them they will "never work" as doormen again.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Dave Wing (left) and Dean Flowers outside Cardiff Crown Court

TV pundit Shane Williams - who was named World Rugby Player of the Year in 2008 - had been celebrating a Wales rugby victory over South Africa on 2 December last year.

The court heard fans were asking for selfie pictures in city centre bar Coyote Ugly when a stranger tried to headbutt his younger brother Dean.

Security staff threw the brothers and their two friends out of the club following a row.

The three bouncers then attacked the group in a back alley, repeatedly punching and kicking them.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shane Williams made four appearances for the British and Irish Lions and played 87 times for Wales

Footage from security cameras shown to a jury showed Dean Williams, 37, tapping Wing in a desperate attempt to be released from a "choke hold" before passing out.

James was then seen punching one of the men in Williams' group who was on the floor - while Flowers punched a man against a wall before he was spotted "flexing his fingers" and laughing while back inside the club.

Flowers, of Thornhill, Cardiff, and Wing, of Grangetown, Cardiff, were both handed 16-month suspended sentences and must do 180 hours of unpaid work.

James, of Ferndale, Rhondda, who pleaded guilty to affray at an earlier hearing, was handed a 10-month suspended sentence and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing, Recorder Duncan Bould said: "This was a disgraceful incident of unlawful public disorder. You have acted irresponsibly with violence and aggression.

"You used unlawful violence against the very members of the public you are employed to protect.

"It is a matter wholly of good fortune that no one was seriously injured."