Image copyright Rebecca Barnes Image caption The work is on the side of a garage in Taibach

A new piece of graffiti art has got a whole town talking - with one question on their lips: Is it a Banksy?

The image appears on two sides of a garage in the south Wales steelwork town of Port Talbot.

It shows a child enjoying what appears to be snow falling - but the other side reveals that it is a fire emitting ash.

Plaid Cymru Councillor for Aberavon, Nigel Thomas Hunt, said he was convinced it was a work by Banksy.

"We're buzzing down here, we're convinced its the work of the very well known street artist," he said.

"The placing of the work is very clever, in between the blast furnace and the M4, yards from where Richard Burton was brought up and where we've had bonfires for years. You can look at the painting and see the furnaces in the background.

"We're delighted. I've written to the council already and we need to secure this really quickly."

A representative for the elusive artist has been asked to comment on the latest piece.

However, Banksy has yet to confirm whether it is his handiwork.