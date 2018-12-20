Image copyright North wales police Image caption Nine members of an organised drugs gang have been jailed - including ringleader Tyrone Edwards (top left)

Nine members of an organised drugs gang which helped saturate the streets of Wrexham with heroin and cocaine have been jailed.

The gang sold drugs from Caia Park, Wrexham, where police said users queued up like shoppers in a supermarket.

It was headed by Tyrone Edwards, 24, who was jailed for six years and eight months at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Seven other men and a woman were also jailed and a 10th gang member received a suspended prison sentence.

The gang members were arrested in August and £18,000 worth of drugs were seized, along with £5,000 in cash.

They all admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Image copyright North wales police Image caption Police said Rhys Williams complained of sore feet when he was arrested - so he was carried by an officer to the car

Image copyright North wales police Image caption Cash was seized by police

'The shop is open'

The court heard Edwards "exploited younger and more vulnerable individuals" and "directed the operation from afar".

"He deliberately distanced himself from the point of selling," prosecutor Anna Pope said.

Judge Niclas Parry said drugs had "saturated" the streets of Wrexham, a town which had been "blighted by the misery of class A drugs".

"We simply cannot calculate the harm," he said.

He added the gang had a base of "countless" customers and text messages were sent out to declare: "The shop is open. Cheap class A drugs are for sale."

Image copyright Google Image caption There have been community clearing days and litter picking to improve the look and feel of Caia Park

Image caption Ch Insp Mark Williams said there have been community clearing days and litter picking to improve the look and feel of Caia Park

North Wales Police said Operation Loot started early in 2018 after Caia Park residents complained.

Following the arrests, police sent thank you letters to residents who had come forward.

Ch Insp Mark Williams of North Wales Police told BBC Wales: "When we take out an organised crime group in an area we leave a big hole. Now that hole could be filled by another organised crime group, it could be filled by a more dangerous organised crime group.

"People have had their drugs taken off them, they've had their cash seized by police, they are potentially in debt to more serious organised crime groups from other areas. It's important therefore that we try and support those individuals."

The gang's sentences