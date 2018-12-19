Image copyright Carol Pickover Image caption Parents have campaigned to save Ysgol Beulah from closure

Ceredigion council leaders are to press ahead with plans to close three primary schools in the county.

From September, pupils of Ysgol Beulah and Ysgol Trewen in the south of the county will go to school in Cenarth.

Lyndon Lloyd, a councillor for Beulah, said it was a "very sad day" following a dilemma over which school to save.

Cilcennin Community School, near Aberaeron, will also close, despite calls for a pause pending consultation over future schooling in that area.

Beulah and Trewen schools had 18 pupils between them and Cilcennin 13, with those numbers predicted to halve by 2023, senior education officer Meinir Ebbsworth told the council cabinet on Tuesday.

The cost per pupil of running the three schools ranged from nearly £7,300 for Trewen, to just under £8,000 a year for Cilcennin and almost £8,200 a year for Beulah.

The average for Ceredigion schools is £4,000 per pupil, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Lloyd said parents in Beulah had presented research supporting the survival of small schools, and asked the cabinet to respect their views.

However, council leader Ellen ap Gwynn replied: "We do listen, but we can't always do what they want us to do because of the financial situation."

Marc Davies, a councillor representing Ciliau Aeron, claimed the school in Cilcennin had few pupils because parents began sending their children elsewhere when closure was first raised as a possibility in 2015.

He said it would be "common sense" for Cilcennin to stay open pending a decision on plans for an area school for the Aeron Valley which would replace four local schools.

Statutory closure notices will be published in the new year and responses considered by the cabinet in March.

The final decision on closures will be taken by the full council in June.