Council bosses want to sell or let the Grade II-listed building because of maintenance costs

Powys council is to close its main office in Welshpool following a review of property in the north of the county.

Cabinet members want to move staff out of the Grade-II listed Neuadd Maldwyn, to save on maintenance and repairs.

Staff working in children and adult services, housing and environmental health, will relocate to Newtown.

A decision will be taken later on controversial plans to move Welshpool library to the Powysland Museum to free up the building for other use.

Phyl Davies, Powys cabinet member responsible for property, said he hoped the changes approved on Tuesday would have a "positive effect" on service delivery.

"Officers in the council are now working hard to find the best possible outcome for Neuadd Maldwyn and hopefully its future will contribute positively to the town," he said.

Senior officers have previously recommended the building be sold off or let go, so the authority would no longer be responsible for its maintenance.

Neuadd Maldwyn dates back to 1927 when it was built for the former Montgomeryshire County Council, with extensions in the 1930s and 1950s.

Councillor Davies also welcomed the "many constructive suggestions" from a public consultation on the future of the library and the museum in Welshpool.

"We now also need to consider the feedback we have had from affected staff before making a final decision," he said.

A review of office space in the south of the county will follow.