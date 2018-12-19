Image copyright Twitter/ @trafficwalesN

A lorry was left hanging off a bridge following a crash between two vehicles in Powys.

The collision happened on Tuesday night on the A458 Cefn Bridge at Trewern.

Rail services between Shrewsbury and Welshpool were stopped for a numbers of hours as the bridge was over a level crossing.

On Wednesday, Traffic Wales said repair and recovery work would lead to the short-term closure of the bridge which is between Buttington and Middletown.