Trewen crash: Lorry left hanging off bridge
- 19 December 2018
A lorry was left hanging off a bridge following a crash between two vehicles in Powys.
The collision happened on Tuesday night on the A458 Cefn Bridge at Trewern.
Rail services between Shrewsbury and Welshpool were stopped for a numbers of hours as the bridge was over a level crossing.
On Wednesday, Traffic Wales said repair and recovery work would lead to the short-term closure of the bridge which is between Buttington and Middletown.