Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Official figures on the numbers of deaths on the streets have been welcomed

"There are myths that many people choose to be there, when in truth services aren't available for them," a homeless charity boss has said.

Shelter Cymru's John Pusey said at least one person dies on the streets in Wales each year.

He spoke out as the first official statistics on deaths of homeless people were due to be released on Thursday.

Mr Pusey believes the figures - which will list age, sex and broad cause of death - can improve the situation.

"Anything which highlights the perilous position of people living on the streets is to be welcomed," he said.

"It's well known that life expectancy is much shorter. It's not a place to be. Life is difficult and dangerous."

Rough sleeper Lindy Louise Pring, 32, was found dead at Cardiff's Alexandra Gardens in November 2017.

A coroner later concluded that she died after taking drugs, but that pneumonia was also a factor.

Aaron French-Willcox was 19 when he was found dead in a Cardiff park on 13 February this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A charity boss believes the new figures will help further highlight the issues and provide more help

The teenager became homeless after problems with substance misuse and family difficulties.

And while Cardiff charity Huggard gave him hostel accommodation in 2017, he later took to living in a tent in undergrowth at Hamadryad Park in Cardiff Bay.

He fell into a diabetic coma, with his inquest hearing he had not been taking enough insulin.

The homelessness charity Crisis claims the average age of someone who dies while homeless is 47.

A spokesman said rough sleeping is a "devastating experience" that exposes people to "everything from sub-zero temperatures, to violence, abuse, and fatal illnesses".

This week, Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James announced more than £1.34m to tackle the issue this winter.

She said the Welsh Government was working with local authorities and the third sector to provide "the right support to help people who are sleeping rough in Wales to leave the streets".

The figures, for England and Wales, have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics.